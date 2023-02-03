DC man killed in Capitol Heights double shooting: police

Authorities say one man was killed and another was wounded after an early morning shooting in Prince George's County.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Balboa Avenue in the Capitol Heights area around 2:15 a.m. where they found one man in the roadway with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Another man with gunshot wounds was found inside a nearby home. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Police identified the victim who died as Neeko Dukes, 21, of Washington, D.C.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-516-2512 or 1-866-411-TIPS.