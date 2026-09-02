DC man convicted for murder of Prince George’s County activist

The Brief A man was convicted of murder in the 2024 fatal shooting of a Maryland activist. Cornelius McDonald was killed in Prince George's County after an argument in a restaurant. McDonald brought attention to youth mental health challenges after losing his brother to gun violence.



A D.C. man was convicted of murder Wednesday for the fatal shooting of a local activist in Prince George's County.

A jury found Terrelle Bailey guilty of second-degree murder in the November 2024 death of Cornelius McDonald Jr. of Upper Marlboro. McDonald was killed at Jasper's Restaurant in Largo.

Terrelle Bailey Convicted for Murder of Cornelius McDonald

Police said McDonald and Bailey were both customers of the restaurant. They got into an argument before the fatal shooting.

READ MORE | Video circulates of suspect 'bragging' about fatal shooting of community activist Cornelius McDonald

"It’s been so, so hard, but I’m grateful to everyone. My support system. I’m just so grateful. No one, no parent should ever, ever have to bury a child." Maria Butler, McDonald’s mother, said Wednesday.

Local activist killed

McDonald brought attention to youth mental challenges, an issue that he was drawn to after losing his brother to gun violence. He also served as a crisis hotline worker and ran Stay SOLID, an organization that supported youth mental health.

Community mourns death of activist Cornelius McDonald as police continue investigation

After McDonald's death, his cousin, Rico Scott, told FOX 5 it was the family's mission to continue McDonald's work and advocacy.

READ MORE | Police identify man killed in Prince George's County shooting as community activist Cornelius McDonald

"There are people in his corner that wanted to keep everything he had going on alive, and we’re going to do that," Scott said. "His movement was strong. You know, to be as young as he was, you’d be surprised at how much work he’s done."

Bailey is scheduled to appear for a sentencing hearing on Dec. 2.