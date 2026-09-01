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Teen hospitalized after being struck walking to school in Fairfax County

By
News
Published September 1, 2026 12:20 PM EDT
Published September 1, 2026 12:20 PM EDT
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The Brief

    • 16‑year‑old student hospitalized after being struck near South Lakes High School.
    • Police say he was not in a crosswalk and suffered minor injuries.
    • Driver remained on scene and was charged with failure to stop before entering a highway.

RESTON, Va. - A 16‑year‑old student walking to school Tuesday morning was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle, police said.

The incident happened around 7:54 a.m. at South Lakes High School in Reston. Police said the boy was not in a crosswalk and was not at a location that has ever had a crossing guard. He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and was charged with failure to stop before entering a highway.

The investigation is continuing.

Teen hospitalized after being struck walking to school in Fairfax County (Credit: Melanie Meren)

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Fairfax County Police Department.

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