The Brief 16‑year‑old student hospitalized after being struck near South Lakes High School. Police say he was not in a crosswalk and suffered minor injuries. Driver remained on scene and was charged with failure to stop before entering a highway.



A 16‑year‑old student walking to school Tuesday morning was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle, police said.

The incident happened around 7:54 a.m. at South Lakes High School in Reston. Police said the boy was not in a crosswalk and was not at a location that has ever had a crossing guard. He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and was charged with failure to stop before entering a highway.

The investigation is continuing.

Teen hospitalized after being struck walking to school in Fairfax County (Credit: Melanie Meren)