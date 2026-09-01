Teen hospitalized after being struck walking to school in Fairfax County
RESTON, Va. - A 16‑year‑old student walking to school Tuesday morning was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle, police said.
The incident happened around 7:54 a.m. at South Lakes High School in Reston. Police said the boy was not in a crosswalk and was not at a location that has ever had a crossing guard. He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
The driver remained at the scene and was charged with failure to stop before entering a highway.
The investigation is continuing.
Teen hospitalized after being struck walking to school in Fairfax County (Credit: Melanie Meren)
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Fairfax County Police Department.