Bridge deck damage along a section of Interstate 95 in Howard County has closed several southbound lanes in Laurel.

The damage was found in the southbound lanes over Stansfield Road, prompting crews to begin repairs and shut down the two right lanes.

Officials are urging drivers to consider alternate routes, including US 29, US 1 or MD 295, while work continues.

Parts of I-95 closed after bridge damage discovered in Laurel (Maryland State Highway Administration)