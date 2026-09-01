Great Falls murder suspect accused of killing victim over affair screenshots, police documents say

The Brief Police documents say Cedillos‑Campos killed Puch after she sent affair screenshots. Witness says Cedillos‑Campos coordinated a meetup and later said "he did it." Autopsy found multiple sharp force injuries and ruled the death a homicide.



Police documents say 19‑year‑old Alexis Antonio Cedillos‑Campos killed 42‑year‑old Carmen Lizet Puch after she sent screenshots of their affair to Cedillos‑Campos’ girlfriend. Puch was found stabbed near trails in Great Falls on August 17.

What we know:

A witness told detectives Cedillos‑Campos left work early the Sunday before the killing after Puch allegedly sent the screenshots. The witness said Cedillos‑Campos was upset and said he was going to kill her.

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The witness reported hearing a phone call around 1:30 a.m. Monday between Cedillos‑Campos and Puch coordinating a meetup. The witness said Cedillos‑Campos took a kitchen knife, a bottle of water and wore black latex gloves. Around 4 a.m., Cedillos‑Campos allegedly called the witness and said "he did it," then hung up.

Alexis Antonio Cedillos‑Campos (Fairfax County Police)

Police documents say surveillance video from their workplace confirmed the witness’s account, and Cedillos‑Campos’ call records confirmed the early‑morning phone call. Authorities later confirmed Cedillos‑Campos and Puch worked together at a restaurant and were involved in an intimate relationship.

According to the documents, detectives collected black latex gloves and an empty water bottle that smelled of gasoline at the scene, and said the victim’s body also had an odor of gasoline.

An autopsy on Aug. 18 preliminarily found the cause of death to be multiple sharp force injuries and the manner of death to be homicide.