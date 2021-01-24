DC man charged with killing two women in Waldorf home

article

A D.C. man is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing two women inside a Waldorf townhouse.

Charles County sheriffs said Sunday that they arrested 49-year-old Deon Watkins for the double homicide reported early Thursday.

Police say they found 24-year-old Kandeon Meisha Niravanh of Waldorf, and 22-year-old Genesis Garrett, also of Waldorf, dead of gunshot wounds around 12:45 a.m. Thursday inside the home in the 2400 block of Hanover Court.

Police say they later found Watkins in D.C. and extradited him to Charles County, Maryland for charges.

Authorities did not disclose Watkins' potential motive, but did say he knew both victims.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at (301) 609-6474.