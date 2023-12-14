DC man charged in Montgomery County carjacking, second suspect wanted: police

A D.C. man has been arrested and charged in connection to an armed carjacking in Gaithersburg, police say.

According to the Montgomery County Police Department, officers were called to the 10200 block of New Hampshire Ave. at just after 7 p.m. for a report of an armed carjacking.

The victim told police that she had just finished pumping gas when one of two suspects tried to take her 2021 Audi Q5.

She said a struggle began and she was thrown to the ground. Then, when she looked up, she saw one of the suspects flash a gun.

Both suspects got into the car and drove away.

As detectives began investigating, they developed 36-year-old Perry Lee Jennings, of Washington D.C., as one of the suspects.

On Tuesday, Dec. 5, Jennings was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he was charged with armed carjacking, armed robbery and assault. He is currently being held without bond.

Jennings also has an open warrant with the U.S. Marshals Service on an unrelated case.

Detectives are continuing to search for the second suspect. He is described as a Black male, between 16 and 25 years old, about 6'-6'2" tall, 170 to 180 pounds, with a dark complexion, a thin build, wearing a black ski mask and all-black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Montgomery County CrimeSolvers .

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects. Tips can remain anonymous.