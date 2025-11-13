DC man charged with first-degree murder in Brentwood shooting

article

Tyrone Spencer, 44, of Southeast D.C. was charged with first-degree murder while armed on Nov. 12.

The backstory:

At approximately 4:16 p.m. on Sept. 1, police responded to the 2300 block of 14th Street, Northeast, for a report of a shooting. Once on scene, officers located an adult male, unconscious but breathing, and suffering from gunshot wounds.

D.C. Fire and EMS transported the victim, who was identified as Francois Adkins, 36, to a nearby hospital where, despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead a short time later, police say.

Photo courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department.

The MPD worked in partnership with the U.S. Marshals Service to make this arrest.