DC man arrested for sexually abusing medical patient in his care, police say

A D.C. man was arrested for sexually abusing a patient in his care, Metropolitan police say.

Detectives with the Youth and Family Services Division say 44-year-old Jerry Mack was charged with first-degree sexual abuse of a patient.

According to police, the assault occurred on Monday, Nov. 6 in the 4200 Block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

Mack is accused of engaging in unwanted sexual acts with the victim, who was a patient under his care at the time.

He was charged on Wednesday, Dec. 20. MPD says U.S. Marshals assisted in arresting Mack.

His current bond status and court date are not known at this time.



