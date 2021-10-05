DC man arrested after allegedly crashing stolen car into cop cars, civilian vehicles in Chevy Chase

A D.C. man is in facing multiple charges after he allegedly stole a delivery driver’s Camaro and crashed it into several other vehicles - including police cruisers - in Chevy Chase.

Montgomery County police began investigating around 3:50 p.m. after the stolen vehicle was reported in the area of Leland Street and 46th Street in Chevy Chase.

The victim said his vehicle was stolen after he left it running in the street.

READ MORE: Former employee murdered 66-year-old Bethesda man while trying to steal checks, cops say

When an officer approached the vehicle, the suspect allegedly rammed his cruiser, then fled the scene.

During the chase, the suspect reportedly rammed another cruiser, and six other civilian vehicles.

READ MORE: DC teen boy, girl charged in 2 Chevy Chase carjackings

The chase finally ended in the area of East West Highway and Washington Avenue when the driver reportedly lost control of his vehicle, and flipped it.

Police caught him after a brief foot chase.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

Demontre Satterwhite-Walker, 19, faces potential charges of motor vehicle theft, unauthorized removal of a vehicle, theft between $1500 and $25,000, rogue and vagabond charges, and multiple first-degree assault charges, as well as multiple traffic offenses.

