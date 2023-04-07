A D.C. man accused of sexually abusing two 12-year-old girls he met on Instagram has been arrested by police.

On Friday, detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Youth and Family Services Division, Physical and Sexual Abuse branch announced the arrest of 19-year-old Luis Quevedo, of Northwest.

A police report details Quevedo's alleged acts with the minors.

In August 2022, Quevedo picked up one of the 12-year-old girls he met from her home in Maryland and took her to his place in the 1400 block of Columbia Road in Northwest. Once inside, police said Quevedo raped the child.

At the time, Quevedo was 18 years old.

It happened again, according to police, this time with a different girl he met on Instagram.

During that encounter, police believe Quevedo raped another 12-year-old he had established a relationship with. The police report states that happened sometime between December 2022 and January 2023.

By then, Quevedo had turned 19.



Quevedo is now facing two counts of first-degree child sexual abuse.