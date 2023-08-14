DC man accused of assaulting women, exposing himself on multiple occasions arrested

A D.C. man has been arrested after police say he assaulted women and exposed himself on several different occasions.

According to the Montgomery County Police Department, on Thursday, Aug. 10, officers responded to the 6800 block of Wisconsin Ave. around 6:45 a.m. for reports of an adult man who assaulted two separate adult women and then was seen indecently exposing himself.

Neither woman was injured.

Following an investigation, 24-year-old Kevin Evans was arrested and charged with assault, indecent exposure, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and disorderly conduct.

Evans was also wanted by the Metropolitan Police Department , accused of engaging in unwanted sexual contact with three separate victims on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

D.C. police said the first incident happened at approximately 9:00 a.m. in the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast. Then they received another report of sexual abuse at 9:18 a.m., in the 2400 block of 4th Street, Northwest. The last report came at 9:25 a.m. from a victim accosted near the intersection of 6th Street, Northwest and Bryant Street, Northwest.

On Saturday, Aug. 12, MPD announced that a warrant was obtained for Evans’ arrest for misdemeanor sexual abuse.

He is currently being held without bond at the Montgomery County Detention Center.