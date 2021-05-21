DC lifts most COVID-19 restrictions Friday morning; additional restrictions lifted on June 11

Restrictions on most public and commercial activity in Washington, D.C. -- including capacity limits, types of activities, and time restrictions -- have been lifted.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser made the announcement last week. The restrictions came to an end at 5 a.m. Friday morning.

The following will be allowed to operate without capacity limits:

- Restaurants

- Weddings and Special Events

- Business Meetings and Seated Conventions

- Places of Worship

- Non-Essential Retail

- Personal Services

- Private At-Home Gatherings

- Libraries, Museums and Galleries

- Recreation Centers

- Gyms and Fitness Centers

- Pools

- Office Space

- Schools

Bars and nightclubs will be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity on May 21. And will have their capacity restrictions lifted on June 11.

Large sports and entertainment venues will continue with the waiver process through May with capacity restrictions being lifted on June 11 as well.

Fully vaccinated people in the District only need to wear masks or social distance in places where it is required, Bowser said earlier this week. The mayor said to take a mask with you when you leave home and to respect businesses that require masks.