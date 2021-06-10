DC LGBTQ nightlife spots expecting busy Pride weekend

D.C.'s annual Pride celebration, Capital Pride, will look a bit different this year as a result of the pandemic, and because some events are paired down, D.C. LGBTQ bars and clubs will likely play a bigger role in the festivities.

Friday D.C. will allow nightclubs to open at full capacity and without COVID-19 restrictions that have kept them shuttered until the last few weeks.

Many LGBTQ nightlife establishments that aren't nightclubs have been fully open since May 21 but are expecting bigger crowds this Pride weekend.

Justin Parker, co-owner of The Dirty Goose on U Street, says the last few weeks at fully capacity have made May their biggest month ever.

"It's kind of an all hands on deck situation," Parker said.

But many establishments are saddled with debt, owing back rent to their landlords.

That has led to a push from the D.C. Nightlife Council and The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington for the mayor and D.C. Council to set aside relief dollars for commercial rent relief.

"Luckily we did have good landlords that worked with us and but now we have to pay them back rent," said David Perruzza, managing partner of Pitchers and A League of Her Own.