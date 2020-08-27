DC legends of Go-Go Trouble Funk remix ESPN theme

The World’s Most Powerful City was the theme on ESPN’s SportsCenter Monday night – and Go-Go legends Trouble Funk gave the show some local flare.

Along with an introduction highlighting the District’s famous monuments, the local icons launched into a Go-Go version of the show’s signature theme.

In January, Montgomery County native and University of Maryland grad Scott Van Pelt revealed that the midnight edition of SportsCenter was coming to a D.C. studio.

You can read more about Van Pelt’s homecoming on the Washington Post and The DCist.

