DC leader reacts to deputy mayor controversy

One day after Mayor Muriel Bowser announced her deputy mayor of public safety and justice has resigned, other D.C. officials are speaking out about the controversy.

Attorney General Karl Racine says Chris Geldart was never qualified for the position.

"If you’re gonna run or be the deputy mayor of public safety and justice, you should have a track record around the issues involved in that jurisdiction," Racine told FOX 5. "The record shows that he did not. I think that’s what happens a lot in this government is that loyalty matters more than expertise and competence."

Geldart served as deputy mayor since January 2021 after stints as the director of public works and homeland security and emergency management agency.

As deputy mayor, he oversaw agencies such as the department of corrections and the department of forensic sciences.

Attorney General Karl Racine says they're both failed agencies and believes that speaks to the leadership that should've been replaced a long time ago based on performance.

The victim who pressed charges against Geldart told FOX 5 he has mixed emotions surrounding his resignation and that this situation has been very stressful for him.

Geldart's wife via phone said she has no comment on the matter.

Mayor Bowser faced backlash after her original statement characterizing the incident as something that happens to a lot of people. During her impromptu press conference on Wednesday, she was asked if her thoughts have changed.

"I think all the reports suggest it was over a possible door ding, so I would call that minor," Bowser said. "Do I think the effects of that were minor? No, I think that that was serious, I think the response was serious, but I think what it was about – it was about nothing."

FOX 5 reached out to the Mayor's Office for a response in regard to that statement, but we haven't heard back.