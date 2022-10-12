DC deputy mayor resigns following assault controversy, residency questions

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has announced that Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart has resigned from his position following an assault controversy that was caught on video and questions about his residency.

"We agreed that the needs of the District are what we should be focused on," Mayor Bowser said.

Geldart was charged with assault and battery last week. An exclusive FOX 5 video shows the moment Geldart grabs Dustin Woodward – a trainer at the Gold's Gym on Wilson Boulevard in Arlington, Virginia – by the neck.

READ MORE: Mayor Bowser concerned over deputy mayor's actions

Now questions are also being raised about why the prominent city official lives in Virginia and not D.C. as his role requires. Geldart allegedly has an apartment in Southeast, but he is living in his Falls Church, Virginia home.

City Administrator Kevin Donahue is now stepping in to help with the role of the D.C. deputy mayor of public safety and justice while officials search for a replacement.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.