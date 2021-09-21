DC law requiring scooter to be locked up goes into effect in October
WASHINGTON - The days of scooters strewn haphazardly around District neighborhoods are coming to a close.
A law requiring locks on scooters in D.C. will soon go into effect.
Starting October 1, riders in the District will be required to lock their scooters to a bike rack, a sign or a bike/scooter corral.
When you need a ride, you’ll be able to scan a QR code on the handlebar to release the lock.
After you’ve finished riding, you’ll need to lock the scooter and take a parking verification photo when prompted.
Riders are asked to avoid locking scooters to:
- Parking meters
- Bus shelters
- Private gates or fences
- Tree
- Capital Bikeshare docks
- Garbage cans