DC law requiring scooter to be locked up goes into effect in October

The days of scooters strewn haphazardly around District neighborhoods are coming to a close.

A law requiring locks on scooters in D.C. will soon go into effect.

Starting October 1, riders in the District will be required to lock their scooters to a bike rack, a sign or a bike/scooter corral.

When you need a ride, you’ll be able to scan a QR code on the handlebar to release the lock.

After you’ve finished riding, you’ll need to lock the scooter and take a parking verification photo when prompted.

Riders are asked to avoid locking scooters to:

- Parking meters

- Bus shelters

- Private gates or fences

- Tree

- Capital Bikeshare docks

- Garbage cans

