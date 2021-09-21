Restrooms at Planet Word in DC ranked among America's finest

Planet Word in Washington DC has been ranked among the top ten facilities in America with the finest restrooms.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Cintas Corporation released the rankings for their 2021 America’s Best Restroom® contest Tuesday, with Planet Word ranking alongside facilities in Ohio, California, New York City and Atlanta.

Two Cities Pizza in Mason, OH was announced as the winner. The top spot comes with a Cintas restroom cleaning service and $2,500 in Cintas products and services, along with a coveted spot in their ‘America’s Best Restroom Hall of Fame’.

This is the 20th year the competition has been held. The restrooms are selected based on cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality and unique design elements. The public was able to vote between July 19 and Aug. 20, 2021. The top ten finalists were:

Core24 GVL – Greenville, SC

Fancy Flush – Santa Rosa, CA

JFK Airport’s Terminal 4 – New York, New York

Nan Thai Fine Dining – Atlanta, GA

Planet Word – Washington, D.C.

Pump House – Kannapolis, NC

Steamboat Springs – Steamboat Springs, CO

The Fed Community – Clarkston, MI

Two Cities Pizza – Cincinnati, OH

William S. Craycraft Park – Mission Viejo, CA

MORE FROM FOX 5: Wendy's restaurant at DC’s infamous ‘Dave Thomas Circle' to close Tuesday

"Maintaining high restroom hygiene standards is essential to meet customers’ heightened expectations of cleanliness," said Sean Mulcahey, Marketing Manager, Cintas. "We’re proud to honor Two Cities Pizza for creating restrooms that are as memorable as they are clean."

Advertisement

Last year, Colorado’s self-cleaning restroom in Bancroft Park took home the America’s Best Restroom title. The restrooms are set up to self-clean after every 30 uses, and a park maintenance supervisor is alerted via an app when toilet paper or other supplies are running low. The exterior is wrapped with historic photos and facts about the historic Old Colorado City neighborhood where it’s located.