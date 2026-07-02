July 4th in DC guide: Extreme heat, enhanced security and Freedom 250 schedule

The Brief As dangerous extreme heat grips the region, officials are urging attendees to stay safe. Since the president is attending, visitors must pass through TSA-style security checkpoints and adhere to strict rules banning backpacks, chairs, coolers and personal water bottles. The Freedom 250 event opens to the public at 1 p.m. and features a 9:45 p.m. presidential address, concluding with a 40-minute fireworks display launching late into the night.



As the region braces for potentially dangerous heat this Independence Day, preparations are well underway for the massive Freedom 250 "Salute to America" celebration on the National Mall.

What we know:

This year's celebration features participation from President Donald Trump, which means attendees should expect heightened, TSA-style security and long wait times. Officials are strongly advising families with young children or individuals with health conditions to carefully consider the prolonged heat exposure before heading to the Mall.

Attendees aiming for the Washington Monument grounds will be funneled through 14th Street (via Constitution Avenue from the North, or Independence Avenue from the South) to reach the security checkpoints.

Security is enforcing strict clear-bag policies. If you bring a prohibited item and do not have a car nearby to store it in, you will not be allowed inside the secure perimeter.

Allowed: Clear bags, standard blankets.

Prohibited: Backpacks, coolers, lawn chairs, and reusable water bottles (such as Hydro Flasks).

Hydration: Because coolers and personal bottles are banned, Freedom 250 organizers will provide free water stations and hand out bottled water onsite.

Event schedule

Timeline:

Prepare for a long day if you plan to catch all the events. Here is the anticipated timeline for Saturday's festivities:

1 p.m. Gates officially open to the public.

1:15 p.m. Military flyover and demonstrations begin.

5 p.m. The main program begins.

9:45 p.m. The president is scheduled to deliver remarks.

11:30 p.m. to midnight. The fireworks display begins.

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DC fireworks

Dig deeper:

This year promises to be the largest display in U.S. history. The show has been extended to roughly 40 minutes and will feature more pyrotechnics than ever before.

Expect to see over 850,000 fireworks launched from ten different locations, including barges situated on the Potomac River and West Potomac Park.

Given the extreme heat and late start time, officials remind the public that there are plenty of alternative viewing locations across the region that may offer a more comfortable experience.