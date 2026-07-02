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Extreme Heat Watch
from SAT 10:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Fairfax County, Northern Fauquier County, Stafford County, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Carroll County, Central and Southeast Montgomery County, Anne Arundel County, Prince George's County, Frederick County, Charles County, Northwest Montgomery County, District of Columbia
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July 4th in DC guide: Extreme heat, enhanced security and Freedom 250 schedule

By  and 
FOX 5 DC
Washington, D.C.
Published July 2, 2026 8:20 AM EDT
Published July 2, 2026 8:20 AM EDT
Extreme heat impacting July 4th in the DMV
Extreme heat impacting July 4th in the DMV

Extreme heat impacting July 4th in the DMV

As the region braces for potentially dangerous extreme heat this Independence Day, preparations are well underway for the massive Freedom 250 "Salute to America" celebration on the National Mall.

The Brief

    • As dangerous extreme heat grips the region, officials are urging attendees to stay safe.
    • Since the president is attending, visitors must pass through TSA-style security checkpoints and adhere to strict rules banning backpacks, chairs, coolers and personal water bottles.
    • The Freedom 250 event opens to the public at 1 p.m. and features a 9:45 p.m. presidential address, concluding with a 40-minute fireworks display launching late into the night.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - As the region braces for potentially dangerous heat this Independence Day, preparations are well underway for the massive Freedom 250 "Salute to America" celebration on the National Mall. 

What we know:

This year's celebration features participation from President Donald Trump, which means attendees should expect heightened, TSA-style security and long wait times. Officials are strongly advising families with young children or individuals with health conditions to carefully consider the prolonged heat exposure before heading to the Mall.

Excessive heat warning in effect as temps soar to over 100 degrees
Excessive heat warning in effect as temps soar to over 100 degrees

Excessive heat warning in effect as temps soar to over 100 degrees

With an excessive heat warning in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., residents should prepare for dangerous conditions as the region enters the core of this severe heatwave.

Attendees aiming for the Washington Monument grounds will be funneled through 14th Street (via Constitution Avenue from the North, or Independence Avenue from the South) to reach the security checkpoints.

Security is enforcing strict clear-bag policies. If you bring a prohibited item and do not have a car nearby to store it in, you will not be allowed inside the secure perimeter.

  • Allowed: Clear bags, standard blankets.
  • Prohibited: Backpacks, coolers, lawn chairs, and reusable water bottles (such as Hydro Flasks).
  • Hydration: Because coolers and personal bottles are banned, Freedom 250 organizers will provide free water stations and hand out bottled water onsite.

Event schedule

Timeline:

Prepare for a long day if you plan to catch all the events. Here is the anticipated timeline for Saturday's festivities:

  • 1 p.m. Gates officially open to the public.
  • 1:15 p.m. Military flyover and demonstrations begin.
  • 5 p.m. The main program begins.
  • 9:45 p.m. The president is scheduled to deliver remarks.
  • 11:30 p.m. to midnight. The fireworks display begins.

Related

What time is Washington DC's America 250 firework show?
article

What time is Washington DC's America 250 firework show?

Washington, D.C. is days away from celebrating the nation’s 250th birthday with what officials say will be a record‑breaking fireworks show. Now, FOX 5 DC has learned the scheduled start time has changed.

DC fireworks

Dig deeper:

This year promises to be the largest display in U.S. history. The show has been extended to roughly 40 minutes and will feature more pyrotechnics than ever before.

Expect to see over 850,000 fireworks launched from ten different locations, including barges situated on the Potomac River and West Potomac Park. 

Given the extreme heat and late start time, officials remind the public that there are plenty of alternative viewing locations across the region that may offer a more comfortable experience.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Freedom250, DC government and reporting by FOX 5.

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