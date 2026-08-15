Maryland man arrested, charged with peeping Tom incidents in Fairfax County

The Brief Landon Anthony Taylor, 42, of Maryland, was charged in connection with two peeping incidents in Franconia on Aug. 6 and Aug. 7. Taylor was arrested in Rockville, Maryland, on Aug. 14. Taylor is accused of watching a woman through her window, and police say they're searching for other potential victims.



A Maryland man was arrested on Friday, charged with stalking and peeping in Fairfax County, according to police.

What we know:

Landon Anthony Taylor was arrested on Aug. 14, according to the Fairfax County Police Department, in connection with two incidents in Franconia.

Officers were called out to a home on Coverdale Way around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 7. A woman told officers that she saw a man peeping through her window, and that the same thing had happened the night before.

After investigating, police said they identified Taylor as their suspect. Fairfax County arrested Taylor in Rockville on Friday with the help of Metro Transit and Montgomery County police.

Why you should care:

Now, police say they're searching for other potential victims. Detectives asked anyone who may have been victimized to contact the department at 703-256-8035.