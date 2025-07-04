DC July 4 Weather: Sunny, warm and storm-free

It's looking like the nation's capital will have gorgeous weather for the Fourth of July.

Winds out of the north are bringing in slightly cooler and refreshing air. Humidity is down, with temperatures expected to peak in the upper 80s. Radar shows dry conditions for the area.

July 4 fireworks forecast

The evening of July 4 is expected to be clear and in the sixties.

D.C. is under an orange air quality alert, and fireworks this evening will amplify that, according to FOX 5 Meteorologist Taylor Grenda.

What's next:

Saturday will be sunny and in the upper 80s. By Sunday, the heat and humidity will start to build back up again going into next week, when another hot and humid stretch of weather returns.

But for this weekend? Warm, sunny and dry.