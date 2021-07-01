DC July 4 parking restrictions announced

The District will have special parking restrictions and closed roadways in order to accommodate this year’s July 4 festivities.

The events this year will include the Barracks Row 4th of July Parade, as well as the Palisades 4th of July Parade and the fireworks display at the National Mall.

Although they say there are no reports of "specific threats," D.C. police plan on expanding their presence in the National Mall area during the celebration.

In coordination with the Metropolitan Police Department and the United States Park Police, the following roads will be closed and off limits to vehicles on Sunday, July 4:



Closed from 5:00 am until approximately 11:59 pm:

- Constitution Avenue, NW from 23rd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

- Jefferson Drive, SW from 15th Street to 3rd Street, SW

- Madison Drive, NW from 15th Street to 3rd Street, NW

- Independence Avenue, SW from 17th Street to 3rd Street, SW

- C Street, NW from 21st to Virginia Avenue, NW

- C Street, NW from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

- D Street, NW from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

- E Street, NW from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

- 17th Street, NW from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

- 18th Street, NW from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

- 19th Street, NW from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

- 20th Street, NW from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

- 21st Street, NW from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

- 23rd Street, NW from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

- Virginia Avenue, NW from Constitution Avenue to 22nd Street, NW

- Ohio Drive from Independence Avenue and West Basin Drive, SW

- Parkway Drive from Ohio Drive and Lincoln Memorial Circle, SW

- 15th Street, NW from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

- 14th Street, NW from Pennsylvania Avenue to Independence Avenue, SW

- 2nd Street, NW from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

- 10th Street, NW from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

- 3rd Street, NW from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue, SW

- 4th Street, NW from Pennsylvania Avenue to Independence Avenue, SW

- 6th Street, NW from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

- 7th Street, NW from Pennsylvania Avenue to Independence Avenue, SW

- 9th Street, NW from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Closed for the event from approximately 6:00 am to 11:00 pm:

- Theodore Roosevelt Bridge (TR Bridge) Inbound to Constitution Avenue and Ohio Drive ramp (ALL traffic will be diverted to the E Street Expressway)

- Eastbound E Street Expressway ramp to E Street, NW

- E Street Expressway ramp from the TR Bridge

- Henry Bacon Drive from Constitution Avenue, NW to Memorial Circle

- Ohio Drive between Independence Avenue and West Basin Drive

- Parkway Drive, NW between Ohio Drive and Lincoln Memorial Circle

- Independence Avenue from 14th Street to Ohio Drive, SW

- 23rd Street, NW (northbound) from Constitution Avenue to Virginia Avenue, NW (southbound 23rd Street, NW will be allowed to flow and access outbound TR Bridge)

- Virginia Avenue from Constitution Avenue, NW to 24th Street, NW

- 22nd Street, NW from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

- 21st Street, NW from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

- 20th Street, NW from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

- 19th Street, NW from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

- 18th Street, NW from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

- 17th Street, NW from New York Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

- 15th Street, NW from Pennsylvania Avenue to Independence Avenue, SW

- Constitution Avenue, NW from 23rd Street to 14th Street, NW

- Constitution Avenue, NW from 9th Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

- Jefferson Drive, SW from 15th Street to 3rd Street, SW

- Madison Drive, NW from 15th Street to 3rd Street, NW

- 12th Street tunnel

- 1200 block Maiden Lane, SW

- 14th Street Bridge Inbound (all traffic will remain on eastbound I-395)

- 14th Street Bridge (HOV) Inbound (all traffic will remain on eastbound I-395)

- Maine Avenue, SW from I-395 (westbound) to Independence Avenue, SW (all traffic will remain on westbound I-395)

- Southbound Potomac River Freeway split to Route 66 (all traffic to outbound Route 66)

- Arlington Memorial Bridge

- Southbound Rock Creek Parkway will be closed at Virginia Avenue, NW



Closed from approximately 1:00 pm to 11:00 pm:

- 14th Street, NW from Pennsylvania to Independence Avenue, SW

- 7th Street, NW from Pennsylvania Avenue to Independence Avenue, SW

- 4th Street, NW from Pennsylvania Avenue to Independence Avenue, SW



The following streets are expected to remain open, but may be closed for public safety:

- 12th Street, NW from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

- 10th Street, NW from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

- 9th Street, NW from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

- 9th Street Tunnel



The 3rd Street Tunnel will remain open for travel into and out of the city.



The following street will be closed and posted as Emergency No Parking for the Barracks Row Parade from approximately 8:00 am to 12:00 pm:

- 8th Street, SE from Pennsylvania Avenue to Virginia Avenue, SE



The following streets will be closed for the Barracks Row parade from approximately 8:00 am to 12:00 pm:

- E Street, SE between 7th Street and 9th Street, SE

- G Street, SE between 7th Street and 9th Street, SE

The following street will be closed and posted as Emergency No Parking for the Palisades Parade from approximately 10:00 am to 12:30 pm:

- MacArthur Boulevard, NW from Whitehaven Park to Edmunds Place, NW



The following watercraft restrictions will be in place on the Potomac River from approximately 9:00 am – 11:59 pm:

- South of the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge to the Arlington Memorial Bridge will be a No Anchorage Zone.

- There will be a designated anchorage zone east of the security zone between the 14th Street Bridge complex and the Roosevelt Memorial Bridge.

- There will be a watercraft safety zone north of the 14th Street Bridge on the east side of the Potomac River (Washington, DC side); this zone will be just north of the entrance to the Pentagon Lagoon to north of the Arlington Memorial Bridge. This means no boating, no anchoring.

- Watercrafts will be allowed to anchor outside of the channel north of the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge and south of the 14th Street Bridge.

- There may be intermittent travel restrictions between the 14th Street Bridge and the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge between the hours of 8:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

- Watercraft operators will be expected to follow the restrictions and remain alert for posted signage and buoys. MPD recommends that all watercraft operators and passengers not only have a life jacket or a personal floatation device, but always wear it while boating. As always, do not drink and operate a watercraft.

