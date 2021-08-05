DC issues Boil Water Advisory for parts of Northeast after E. coli concerns

The District has issued a Boil Water Advisory for portions of the Northeast due to the possibility of elevated levels of E. coli/coliform bacteria.

The advisory was issued Thursday and includes the neighborhoods of Edgewood, Brookland, Fort Lincoln, Woodridge, Queens Chapel, Michigan Park and North Michigan Park.

The impacted region is approximately:

- East of North Capitol Street

- West of Eastern Avenue

- South of New Hampshire Avenue

- North of New York Avenue

Residents can use also D.C. Water's online interactive map found here to see the impacted area or can call the 24-Hour Command Center at 202-612-3400.

Officials advise customers to follow the following guidance until the advisory is lifted:

- Discard any beverages and ice made before and during this advisory.

- Run cold water until clear (if discolored) prior to boiling.

- Run cold water for 2 minutes if known sources of lead are present prior to boiling.

- Bring water to a rolling boil for 1 minute and let it cool.

- Store cooled water in a clean, covered container.

Cooled, boiled water or bottled water should be used for:

- Drinking

- Brushing teeth

- Preparing and cooking food

- Washing fruits and vegetables

- Preparing infant formula

- Making ice

- Giving water to pets

Do not use home filtering devices in place of boiled or bottled water.

The Boil Water Advisory will be lifted when tests on two consecutive days show no bacteria are present which officials expect to be on Saturday, August 7.