DC Initiative 83: Ranked-choice voting, semi-open primaries on the ballot for DC

The Brief D.C. voters will have an opportunity to vote on a ballot initiative this November. I-83 would create semi-open primaries and would introduce ranked-choice voting in D.C.



When voters head to the polls in D.C., they will be asked if they want to change how they pick their elected officials. It’s called Initiative 83.

Initiative 83 asks voters if they want to let independents vote in primary elections and introduces ranked-choice voting to D.C. elections. It would take effect in 2026.

The ballot initiative has created strange political partnerships—the Democratic and Republican parties in D.C. oppose it, while independents hope to pass it.

What would I-83 mean for D.C.'s primaries?

D.C. currently has closed primaries, meaning only Democrats and Republicans can vote in primaries. Backers of I-83 say that freezes out independent voters from having any say over who winds up on the ballot in November.

"Number one, it would let independents vote in primary elections. Right now, not many people are aware these primary elections are taxpayer-funded, and we can’t all vote in them right now," said Lisa Rice, who supports D.C. Initiative 83.

But opponents – which include Democrats and Republicans – say Initiative 83 would violate the District’s home rule by dismantling D.C.’s partisan primary system. They also say supporters of the change are backed by outside political groups who haven’t been able to win at the ballot box and are now trying to change the rules of the game after years of tradition.

"They use the word change a lot, and we think this is an attempt to change the landscape of who our elected officials are! To go in reverse? When we’ve made great strides in having women, people of color, LGBTQ on the Council," said Deidra Brown, who opposes D.C. Initiative 83

How would I-83 mean change voting in D.C.?

Ranked voting is where voters pick their preference of five candidates, and those candidates square off until one receives a majority. It would mean the candidate who wins would need over 50% of the votes.

Voters would be able to put their top choice candidate at the top of the ballot, but also rank your second, third, fourth choice, and so on.

Supporters see it as another way to open things up in D.C.

"Not only does it guarantee that the winner of an election would receive a majority of the votes but it is a process that encourages minority candidates and injects civility in elections. When candidates are ranked by voters, the slogan that 'every vote counts' takes on an even deeper concrete mathematical meaning. Also, if you are a candidate who wants to be a voter’s second choice, it helps if you not engage in negative campaigning," said Philip Pannell, treasurer of Yes on 83.

This ballot initiative is going before D.C. voters because backers were able to get enough signatures to get it on the ballot. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office tells FOX 5 that the mayor opposes Initiative 83.