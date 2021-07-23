DC home security footage captures sound of 14th St double shooting

A home security camera captured audio of a double shooting in northwest DC Thursday night, according to Twitter user millermbdc, who posted the video.

According to DC Police, officers responded to the scene at 14th and Riggs NW, a busy street filled with restaurants and bars, around 8:20 p.m.

Police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. A source tells FOX 5 one man was shot in the arm and the other in the chest.

They were both conscious and breathing when officers arrived, and their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Police have closed the street at 14th and R as the investigation continues.