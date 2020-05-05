DC holding virtual teacher recruiting this week
WASHINGTON - Schools in the District are closed, but that doesn’t mean the effort to educate young people in the nation’s capital has stopped.
This week, D.C. will hold virtual recruiting days for educators.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
The first session will be Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.; followed by a Thursday session from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Participation is free.
RELATED: DC Mayor Bowser closes schools for remainder of academic year
Representatives from the following areas will be at the fair:
Advertisement
- Schools based in Washington, DC
- Educator preparation programs
- District government agencies
Click here to register, and to learn more about the fair.