DC holding virtual teacher recruiting this week

Schools in the District are closed, but that doesn’t mean the effort to educate young people in the nation’s capital has stopped.

This week, D.C. will hold virtual recruiting days for educators.

The first session will be Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.; followed by a Thursday session from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Participation is free.

Representatives from the following areas will be at the fair:

Schools based in Washington, DC

Educator preparation programs

District government agencies

Click here to register, and to learn more about the fair.

