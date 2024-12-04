DC high school student joins University of Michigan Wolverines on National Signing Day

It’s National Signing Day — the first day that a high school senior can sign a binding letter of intent for college football.

Kainoa Winston, who attends Gonzaga College High School in D.C., signed with the University of Michigan.

The 4-star rated safety from Montgomery Village, Md., chose the Wolverines over several schools such as Oregon, Penn State, North Carolina and the Ohio State University.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Credit: Aaron Bills, Michigan Football

"Kainoa is a dynamic two-way player, that will project to be a safety or nickel in college and has the leadership ability to be a captain," Michigan Head Coach Sherrone Moore told FOX 5’s Shomari Stone.

Kainoa says he is a "Michigan man" and he’s excited to join the Wolverines.

FOX 5 wishes him and his family the very best, as well as all of the high school athletes in the DMV who signed their national letters of intent Wednesday!



