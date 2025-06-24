Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Prince George County, Dorchester County
Extreme Heat Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM EDT until TUE 9:00 PM EDT, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Warren County, Stafford County, Fairfax County, Northern Fauquier County, Northwest Montgomery County, Central and Southeast Montgomery County, Washington County, Carroll County, Anne Arundel County, Frederick County, Charles County, Prince George's County, District of Columbia, Berkeley County
Extreme Heat Watch
from WED 11:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 PM EDT, Stafford County, Northern Fauquier County, Fairfax County, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Warren County, Central and Southeast Montgomery County, Washington County, Carroll County, Prince George's County, Charles County, Frederick County, Anne Arundel County, Northwest Montgomery County, District of Columbia, Berkeley County

DC Heat Wave: Tuesday to bring one of the hottest days this week

Published  June 24, 2025 9:21am EDT
Peak of dangerous heat for Tuesday June 24

Tuesday is another day of high heat and humidity, with extreme temperatures.

WASHINGTON - The dangerous heat gripping the D.C. region isn’t going anywhere just yet. Tuesday will bring another sweltering day, with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 90s and heat index values expected to reach 100 to 110 degrees by the afternoon.

What we know:

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for much of the area as this prolonged stretch of extreme weather continues under a stubborn heat dome. The high-pressure system parked over the Mid-Atlantic is trapping heat and humidity, keeping conditions dangerously hot both day and night.

The biggest concern Tuesday will be the feels-like temperatures. The combination of intense sun, high humidity, and light winds means your body may struggle to cool down - increasing the risk for heat exhaustion or heat stroke, especially during peak afternoon hours.

Heat wave map

Big picture view:

What you need to know:

  • Heat index values could reach 110°
  • Excessive Heat Warning remains in place
  • Limit time outdoors, especially during the afternoon
  • Stay hydrated and check on vulnerable neighbors
  • Cooling centers remain open in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia

When is the heat wave over? 

What's next:

The heat is expected to ease slightly by the end of the week, but Tuesday will be one of the hottest days of this stretch. Keep up with the latest forecast on air and online — and stay cool, D.C.


 

