DC Heat Wave: Public pool hours extended, DC under Hot Weather Emergency

Temperatures are expected to reach into the 90s Monday, with humidity not a major factor throughout the day. Some cloud coverage is expected to move in from the North, with no rain expected for most of the area.

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be even hotter, with highs expected to be nearly 100 degrees for the middle of the week. Pop-up storms could come Thursday and into the weekend.

D.C. is currently under a Heat Emergency Plan due to the high temperatures.

Two of D.C.'s public pools, Heart and Oxon Hill, will extend their season until the end of summer later in September.

Officials are closely monitoring the river levels and flow of the Potomac River as the area heads into a week-long heatwave.

D.C. is a bit unique in that it’s an extremely large metropolitan area where the vast majority of people – an estimated 5 million – rely on just one single source of drinking water: the Potomac River.