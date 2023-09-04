Expand / Collapse search

DC Heat Wave: Public pool hours extended, DC under Hot Weather Emergency

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Highs in the 90s expected throughout the week

D.C. is in a heat advisory until Thursday as a heat wave pushes temperature highs into the 90s.

WASHINGTON - Temperatures are expected to reach into the 90s Monday, with humidity not a major factor throughout the day. Some cloud coverage is expected to move in from the North, with no rain expected for most of the area. 

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be even hotter, with highs expected to be nearly 100 degrees for the middle of the week. Pop-up storms could come Thursday and into the weekend. 

D.C. is currently under a Heat Emergency Plan due to the high temperatures. 

Two of D.C.'s public pools, Heart and Oxon Hill, will extend their season until the end of summer later in September. 

Officials are closely monitoring the river levels and flow of the Potomac River as the area heads into a week-long heatwave. 

D.C. is a bit unique in that it’s an extremely large metropolitan area where the vast majority of people – an estimated 5 million – rely on just one single source of drinking water: the Potomac River.     

Labor Day heatwave raises drought concerns

D.C. is under a hot weather advisory until Thursday, amidst warnings of drought-like conditions.