DC heat wave: Officials activate heat emergency, extend select cooling center hours

Officials in D.C. activated the District's Heat Emergency Plan Saturday in response to the forecasted extreme heat gripping the city.

The heat emergency plan went into effect Saturday at 10 a.m. and will remain in place until Monday, July 25.

According to , the District activates its heat emergency plan when the temperature or the heat index is 95 degrees or higher.

Weather forecasts show temperatures will be in the upper 90s in the District through Monday.

To help residents beat the heat, the District is activating its cooling centers and extending weekend hours at several pools across the city.

The pools listed below will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday:

Ward 1: Banneker Pool, 2500 Georgia Avenue, NW

Ward 2: Volta Park Pool, 1555 34th Street, NW

Ward 3: Hearst Pool, 3701 37th Street, NW

Ward 4: Upshur Pool, 4300 Arkansas Avenue, NW

Ward 5: Langdon Park Pool, 2860 Mills Avenue, NE; Harry Thomas Sr. Pool, 1743 Lincoln Road, NE

Ward 6: Randall Pool, 25 I Street, SW

Ward 7: Ridge Road Pool, 830 Ridge Road, SE; Rosedale Pool, 1701 Gales Street, NE

Ward 8: Fort Stanton Pool, 1800 Erie Street, SE; Oxon Run Pool, 501 Mississippi Avenue, SE

As part of the heat emergency plan, the district also extended hours at the following day centers:

Downtown Day Services Center Saturday, July 23, 10am–6pm Sunday, July 24, 11am–6pm

801 East Day Center Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24, 9am–6pm

Adams Place Day Center Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24, 7am–7pm

Officials say people in need of a ride to a cooling center can call 202-399-7093 or dial 311 for help.

You can see a full interactive map of the District's cooling center locations here.

TIPS FOR STAYING SAFE IN THE HEAT

D.C. officials remind residents that In extreme heat and high humidity, evaporation is slowed and the body must work extra hard to maintain a normal temperature. Older adults, young children, and those who are sick or overweight are more likely to be severely affected by extreme heat.

These are some tips for how you, your family, and pets can stay safe during the heat.