The D.C. region is bracing for the return of dangerous heat and humidity as temperatures climb to near 100 degrees on Thursday.

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says Washington, D.C., portions of central, northeast, northern and southern Maryland, and central and northern Virginia are under heat advisories Thursday from noon to 8 p.m. High temperatures are expected to hit 99 degrees – if not higher – during that window.

Barnes says the heat and humidity could push the heat index values to between 100 and 106 degrees. There is also a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms later this afternoon and evening.

Another day of sizzling temperatures Friday with highs in the upper-90s. Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday fall into the low-90s. A chance of showers and thunderstorms each day through the weekend.

DC heat advisory issued Thursday with temperatures near 100 degrees expected

The National Weather Service says drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, and stay out of the sun during periods of extreme heat.

Residents should check up on relatives and neighbors. Anyone working or spending time outside should take extra precautions, like wearing lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, especially during times of excessive heat. It’s also advised to reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening when possible.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.