DC Health confirms first four cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant in the District

DC Health confirmed four unrelated cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the District on Sunday as concerns about the variant are intensifying.

The first case is in an adult female who traveled domestically to Florida and New York. She had been fully vaccinated and was eligible for the booster vaccine but had not received it yet.

The second case is an adult female who traveled domestically during the Thanksgiving holiday to Maryland. She had been fully vaccinated and her booster vaccine status is unknown.

The third case is an adult male with no known travel. He had been fully vaccinated and his booster vaccine status is unknown. There were no known exposures or close contacts.

The fourth case is an adult female who traveled domestically during the Thanksgiving holiday to Virginia. She had been fully vaccinated and her booster vaccine status is unknown.

One of the cases involves a Georgetown University community member who has not been on campus since before Thanksgiving other than to complete a COVID-19 test, according to university officials.

At this time, there is no indication that transmission occurred on campus.