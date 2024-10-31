A wickedly warm Halloween forecast for the Washington, D.C. region with high temperatures in the low-80s on Thursday.

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says a dry, sunny, bright, and beautiful afternoon will be in store.

It should be a perfect night for trick-or-treating with friends and family. Tonight’s sunset will be at 6:09 p.m. this evening.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ DC Halloween trick-or-treat forecast: Wickedly warm with highs in the 80s

It will be very warm – but not quite record heat. Barnes says it will, however, be the warmest Halloween forecast in 50 years.

There is a slight chance of showers on Friday morning, but an otherwise sunny day with highs in the mid-70s.

Much cooler temperatures move in for the weekend with clear conditions and highs in the low-to-mid-60s both Saturday and Sunday.

Trick-or-Treating Safety Tips from the NHTSA

Safety Tips for Drivers

- Be alert for trick-or-treaters and other pedestrians.

- Slow down and scan the road. Remember: Slower speeds save lives.

- Watch for young trick-or-treaters in unexpected places. Children may be unaware of traffic and dart into the street unexpectedly.

- If you see a drunk driver, contact law enforcement.

Safety Tips for Pedestrians

- Before festivities begin, create a "buddy system" to get each other home safely and prevent walking alone.

- Follow the rules of the road and obey signs and signals.

- If possible, cross streets at crosswalks or intersections. Look for cars in all directions, including those turning left or right.

