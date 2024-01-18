DC gas explosion: 1 injured, building collapses after fiery blast on Marion Barry Avenue

One person has been injured, and a building has collapsed after a gas explosion and fire at a building in southeast D.C.

The explosion was reported around 10 a.m. in the 1200 block Marion Barry Avenue.

Fire officials say the explosion happened on the second floor of the building and ignited a 2-alarm fire.

Firefighters had already evacuated the area due to an active gas leak.

The one person injured was hurt by flying debris from the explosion.

The building that collapsed was also on fire, officials say, and a second building was also damaged by the explosion. Firefighters are working to protect adjacent structures from the flames.

Surrounding roads have been closed and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.