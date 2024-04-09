DC forecast: Temperatures near 80 degrees Tuesday, slight chance of showers

A partly sunny day across the D.C. region with temperatures in the upper-70s across most of the area – with some places even possibly touching 80 degrees!

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says we are in for a very nice spring day with a slight chance of showers later this afternoon. Clouds will increase as the day goes on.

On Wednesday, showers are likely with cloudy skies and highs near 77 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible on Thursday.