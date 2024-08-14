DC forecast: Sunny, hot Wednesday with highs in the upper-80s

A comfortable Wednesday across the Washington, D.C. region with dry skies and temperatures in the mid-to-upper-80s by the afternoon.

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says low humidity and plenty of sunshine will make for a very pleasant day.

Expect more sunshine and temperatures in the upper-80s on Thursday.

A sunny Friday morning with a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday evening.

Showers are possible on both Saturday and Sunday.