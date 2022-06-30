DC Fireworks: How to watch this year's 4th of July show from home

article

You can now livestream the capital’s Fourth of July fireworks show right from your couch.

This week, EarthCam installed its newest 5G webcam from the highest point in the nation’s capital – the Washington Monument. The camera is located in a secret, 3" diameter hole that engineers drilled in 2011 to allow climbers to rappel down the monument and inspect earthquake damage.

EarthCam used 3D-printed components and a laser-cut lens to maximize the image quality with their custom 5G camera, which now provides new, wide-angle views of the city.

"The Trust for the National Mall is grateful to our partners at EarthCam for upgrading the majestic view of America’s Front Yard on #MonumentCam just in time for the spectacular Fourth of July fireworks and festivities," said Catherine Townsend, Trust for the National Mall President & CEO. "This new camera feed, available 24/7 to viewers around the world is an example of how our partners help bring critical upgrades to life on the National Mall to enrich the experience for all who visit – whether virtually or in person," she added.

The camera view is available on the Trust for the National Mall’s MonumentCam.