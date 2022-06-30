Fourth of July Travel Tips: Best and worst times to leave, return across DC, Maryland and Virginia

The Fourth of July holiday rush has begun around the D.C. region with travelers hitting the roads and taking to the skies.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says over one million Washington metro area residents will travel 50 miles or more over the holiday weekend.

Despite record high gas prices, AAA says 90 percent of those traveling will do so by car. Over 77,000 from the D.C. region are expected to fly to their destinations this July Fourth weekend.

Ragina Cooper Ali, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic, says be smart and beat the rush. She says try traveling during off-peak times or days or stay closer to home.

Ali says Friday, July 1 is shaping up to be the busiest day for air travel during the holiday weekend. Monday, July 4 looks like it will be the lightest.

Here are the best -- and worst -- times to travel over the Independence Day holiday:

THURSDAY

WORST TIME: 2:00-8:00 PM

BEST TIME: Before 7:00 AM / After 8:00 PM

FRIDAY

WORST TIME: 12:00-9:00 pm

BEST TIME: before 10:00 am / after 9:00 pm

SATURDAY

WORST TIME: 2:00-4:00 PM

BEST TIME: Before 12:00 PM / After 7:00 PM

SUNDAY

Low congestion expected all day

MONDAY

Low congestion expected all day