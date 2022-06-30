Fourth of July Travel Tips: Best and worst times to leave, return across DC, Maryland and Virginia
WASHINGTON - The Fourth of July holiday rush has begun around the D.C. region with travelers hitting the roads and taking to the skies.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
AAA Mid-Atlantic says over one million Washington metro area residents will travel 50 miles or more over the holiday weekend.
Despite record high gas prices, AAA says 90 percent of those traveling will do so by car. Over 77,000 from the D.C. region are expected to fly to their destinations this July Fourth weekend.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE
Ragina Cooper Ali, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic, says be smart and beat the rush. She says try traveling during off-peak times or days or stay closer to home.
Ali says Friday, July 1 is shaping up to be the busiest day for air travel during the holiday weekend. Monday, July 4 looks like it will be the lightest.
Here are the best -- and worst -- times to travel over the Independence Day holiday:
THURSDAY
WORST TIME: 2:00-8:00 PM
BEST TIME: Before 7:00 AM / After 8:00 PM
FRIDAY
WORST TIME: 12:00-9:00 pm
BEST TIME: before 10:00 am / after 9:00 pm
SATURDAY
WORST TIME: 2:00-4:00 PM
BEST TIME: Before 12:00 PM / After 7:00 PM
SUNDAY
Low congestion expected all day
MONDAY
Low congestion expected all day