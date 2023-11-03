DC firefighters rescue residents from balcony during overnight blaze; 4 children among displaced
WASHINGTON - Firefighters used ladders to rescue several residents from a third-floor balcony early Friday morning after a fire broke out in a southeast Washington apartment building.
The fire was reported around 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of Stanton Road.
Officials say at least 10 residents, including four children, and a cat were displaced.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
