DC Firefighter arrested for allegedly pulling gun on neighbor

A firefighter in D.C. is under investigation after allegedly pulling a gun on a neighbor in Southeast, according to authorities.

According to a Metropolitan Police Department report, Sergeant Doug Wheeler, 46, of Southeast, got into some type of confrontation with a resident on Kentucky Avenue on Thursday and was arrested after.

During the altercation, the police report claimed that Wheeler pulled out a gun and threatened the man.

FOX 5 obtained video of Wheeler's arrest.

D.C. Fire & EMS confirmed to FOX 5 that Wheeler is a Sergeant assigned to the department's Bureau of Operations.

They tell FOX 5 Wheeler is currently on administrative leave with pay as the department investigates the incident.

