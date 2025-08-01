DC fire truck hit by gunfire in Northeast

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Officials say a fire truck was hit by gunfire in Northeast D.C. on Thursday afternoon, leaving two bullet holes.

What we know:

Around noon on Thursday, Truck Co. 13 was traveling in the area of Mount Olivet Road and Montello Avenue in Northeast D.C. when there was gunfire in the area.

The fire truck and crew left the area and returned to the firehouse, where they found that the vehicle had been struck twice.

The five firefighters aboard were not injured.

What's next:

MPD will be handling the investigation, officials say.