DC Fire Chief Gregory Dean retiring

The D.C. fire chief is retiring.

D.C. fire officials have not indicated what prompted Chief Gregory Dean to retire.

The former Seattle Fire Chief, Dean was appointed to the position in the District in 2015.

The chief offered this letter regarding his decision:

Thank you.

Over five years ago when I joined the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, I said at my first press conference that this is a great Department and I was excited to become a part of the rich history of this organization.

Today, as I announce that I will be retiring from DC FEMS, I am awed by what I know about you and the caring that each of you bring to the residents of the District. I have learned how proud I am of your passion, ingenuity and willingness to address challenges with me such as high call volume; improving our training, patient care, and apparatus; bringing in AMR; establishing Hands on Hearts and the Right Care, Right Now Nurse Triage Line; and doubling down on our emphasis on safety.

I am grateful to Mayor Bowser for not only having the confidence in me to lead this agency but in her ongoing support and investment into each us, making this journey so much easier. Thank you, Mayor Bowser, for your leadership and partnership. And thanks to the Council, especially Judiciary Chairmen Charles Allen and Kenyan McDuffie, for supporting Mayor Bowser’s vision for our Department.

And to each of you, your friendship has meant the world to me!

I look forward to watching proudly as you continue to be a leader in the fire service and in EMS, and especially your willingness to ensure the safety of our residents.

Again, thank you for letting me into this wonderful place called DC Fire and EMS!

Very truly yours,

Gregory M. Dean

Chief, DC Fire and EMS Department

