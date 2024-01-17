Expand / Collapse search

DC Fire and EMS respond to a significant water main break in Northwest

Northwest
WASHINGTON - DC Fire & EMS are on the scene of a water main break in Northwest. 

Officials arrived in the 1100 block Columbia Rd. in response to a significant water main break. Officials say adjacent homes have been checked and there is no threat. 

No word on any damage or the cause of this incident. The road appears to be blocked off as officials work to resolve the issue. Drivers are advised to use an alternative route. 

This is a developing story, stay with FOX 5 for more updates.

