DC Fire and EMS respond to a significant water main break in Northwest

DC Fire & EMS are on the scene of a water main break in Northwest.

DC water main break

Officials arrived in the 1100 block Columbia Rd. in response to a significant water main break. Officials say adjacent homes have been checked and there is no threat.

No word on any damage or the cause of this incident. The road appears to be blocked off as officials work to resolve the issue. Drivers are advised to use an alternative route.

