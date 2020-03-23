DC Fire and EMS assistant fire chief tests positive for COVID-19, officials say

A DC Fire and EMS assistant fire chief has tested positive for novel coronavirus, Chief Gregory M. Dean announced Monday.

Dean says the assistant fire chief was tested after he did not feel well over the weekend.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The assistant fire chief will self-quarantine for 14 days. Dean says he is in "good spirits" and "doing well."

The assistant fire chief is the eighth person from DC Fire and EMS who has tested positive.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

"Our Infection Control Group is working closely with DC Health Department officials to identify and contact any members who were potentially exposed to the assistant fire chief since Saturday, March 21st. If you were in contact with him but have not been contacted by someone from our Infection Control Group, you should contact them to report your exposure or any suspected exposures. You can also call them if you have any infection control questions for the duration of this COVID-19 event," said Dean in a message shared with the department Monday.