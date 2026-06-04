DC faces summer youth curfew gap after council emergency vote fails

The Brief The D.C. Council's failure to extend Mayor Muriel Bowser's temporary curfew authority has created a multi-week enforcement gap before a permanent youth curfew law takes effect on July 16. While neighborhood representatives worry this lapse will invite more disruptive "teen takeovers," the ACLU of D.C. opposes the emergency measure in favor of youth-led programming. Despite the setback, Mayor Bowser criticized the decision and retains the executive power to issue short-term, targeted emergency curfews if public safety crises arise.



A heated debate over youth curfews in the District is intensifying just as summer break begins for many students, following a D.C. Council vote that leaves a gap in the city's enforcement tools.

The emergency legislation, which would have extended Mayor Muriel Bowser's temporary authority to establish targeted youth curfew zones, failed to advance. Because the extension failed, the mayor’s current emergency curfew order is set to expire this weekend, according to FOX 5 D.C. reporting.

What we know:

While the city has already passed a long-term, permanent youth curfew law, it cannot take effect until July 16 due to the mandatory congressional review period required for all D.C. legislation. The temporary emergency measure was meant to bridge that gap.

The permanent law will establish citywide youth curfew hours running from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekdays and midnight to 6 a.m. on weekends. Crucially, it also allows city officials to implement earlier curfew zones in specific neighborhoods experiencing heightened public safety concerns.

The timing of the enforcement gap has sparked serious concern in neighborhoods like Navy Yard, an area that has been at the epicenter of the city's debate over large-scale "teen takeovers."

What they're saying:

"Every time we’ve had a zone in place, we have not seen one of these takeover events, so it was effective," Brian Steve, an ANC commissioner for Navy Yard told FOX 5 D.C. "We want to be known for coming down here and having fun and being able to go to our shops and businesses, not people being afraid to come down here."

"I’m just worried one of these days someone’s gonna get really hurt by one of these large events that kind of grows outside MPD control," he added.

Mayor Bowser strongly criticized the council members who voted against the emergency extension on Thursday, arguing that the city should not strip law enforcement of a critical public safety tool right at the start of summer.

However, civil liberties advocates argue that expanding police enforcement is the wrong approach.

The ACLU of D.C. opposed the emergency measure, pointing out that the permanent legislation includes strict protections and limits the authority of the mayor and police chief—safeguards that the temporary emergency version lacked.

"The real heart of the solution is providing more programming and more support services for our youth," Alicia Yass, policy advocacy director for ACLU D.C. told FOX 5. "And it has to be programming that they are involved in and that they are leading the development of."

What's next:

Despite the council's vote, the city is not entirely without options before July 16.

Mayor Bowser still retains the ability to issue new, individual temporary emergency orders to create short-term, targeted curfew zones if specific public safety crises arise before the permanent law takes effect. She has done this in the past.