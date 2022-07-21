DC extends hours of select outdoor pools due to high temperatures

article

D.C. has extended the hours of select outdoor pools in anticipation of high temperatures throughout the weekend.

The pools will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Friday through Sunday. A heat emergency has been activated for the District and will be in effect through Monday.

MORE: DC Heat Wave: Tips for staying safe in the heat

Here are the pools with extended hours:

- Banneker Pool, 2500 Georgia Avenue, NW

- Volta Park Pool, 1555 34th Street, NW

- Hearst Pool, 3701 37th Street, NW

- Upshur Pool, 4300 Arkansas Avenue, NW

- Langdon Park Pool, 2860 Mills Avenue, NE

- Harry Thomas Sr. Pool, 1743 Lincoln Road, NE

- Randall Pool, 25 I Street, SW

- Ridge Road Pool, 830 Ridge Road, SE

- Rosedale Pool, 1701 Gales Street, NE

- Fort Stanton Pool, 1800 Erie Street, SE

- Oxon Run Pool, 501 Mississippi Avenue, SE

READ MORE: DC Heat Wave: Heat index above 100 degrees Thursday; heat advisories in place for parts of region

All other outdoor pools will operate on a normal schedule. Find the full schedule for outdoor pools here. Indoor pools are also an option, with nine pools available. To find locations and times, click here.

Residents can also cool down at one of the District’s 34 free spray parks, open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. To find the spray park closest to you, click here.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 20: Adults and children cool off in the Yards Park splash pad on June 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Many people took the chance to cool off with the sunny, warm weather reaching into the upper nineties today. (Photo by Tasos Katop Expand

For information about staying safe during the heat, click here or call the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center by dialing 311. Residents can register to receive Heat Emergency alerts on their devices here.