DC Heat Wave: Heat index above 100 degrees Thursday; heat advisories in place for parts of region
WASHINGTON - Scorching temperatures will make Thursday one of the hottest days of the season across the D.C. region as the July heat wave continues.
FOX 5's Matthew Cappucci says we can expect high temperatures near 96 degrees by the afternoon. The heat and humidity are expected to push the heat index values to between 100 and 105 degrees Thursday.
Heat advisories have been issued from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for many parts of the region -- mainly portions of the District and locations along and east of Interstate 95 in Maryland and Virginia.
Cappucci says a front could touch-off a few isolated storms to the east of the District later this afternoon.
There is no relief in sight as temperatures continue to climb into the weekend near 100 degrees expected by Sunday and 90s in the forecast well into next week.
TIPS FOR STAYING SAFE IN THE HEAT
- Drink plenty of fluids and stay in air-conditioned areas.
- Stay out of direct sunshine.
- Check up on relatives and neighbors.
- Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
- Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside and when possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
- Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
- Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
- Schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments when working outdoors.