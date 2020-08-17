DC expands Restaurant Week timeline despite COVID-19 pandemic

Just a few months ago, the D.C. area’s annual Restaurant Week event may have seemed to be in jeopardy.

READ MORE: Restaurant associations project 25% of DC, Maryland restaurants will close for good

But D.C.’s promising numbers have paved the way for the popular event’s return, and hundreds of DMV restaurants are participating.

This year, the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington has expanded the event to two weeks, and establishments are heavily stressing their to-go options.

READ MORE: Businesses seeing signs of hope as restaurants begin to reopen

Restaurant Week begins today, and will end on Aug. 30.

Advertisement

Organizers told WTOP that they’re hoping the event will inject some cash and capital into an industry that has struggled with closures and restrictions during the pandemic.

Lunch and brunch plates will be offered for $22, while dinners will be offered for either $35 or $55.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Family-style to-go meals from the restaurants’ $35 menus are being offered at two for $60, or four for $130.

Dishes from the $55 menu are being offered for two for $100, or four for $210.

For a complete list of participating restaurants, visit the RAMW website.

