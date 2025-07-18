DC to enforce youth curfew zone Friday in U Street corridor

The Brief Youth curfew starts Friday in D.C.’s U Street area. Teens can’t gather in large groups after 8 p.m. Citywide curfew begins nightly at 11 p.m.



D.C. is implementing a juvenile curfew zone this weekend in the U Street corridor to curb crime in the area.

DC to enforce youth curfew Friday in U Street corridor (Metropolitan Police Department) Expand

Curfew enforcement zone

What we know:

Starting Friday at 8 p.m. through Sunday night, unaccompanied teens 17 and younger will be prohibited from gathering in groups of nine or more.

The extended curfew zone runs from 7th Street to 15th Street east to west, and from Vermont Avenue to T Street north to south.

Citywide restrictions

Special enforcement runs from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., followed by a citywide curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., during which juveniles must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Police reported no arrests or incidents during last weekend’s similar curfew in Navy Yard.

Read full details about the Juvenile Curfew Emergency Amendment Act of 2025 online.